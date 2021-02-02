Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New $258,000 Investment in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,164 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Total during the third quarter valued at $50,298,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Total by 552.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,035,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,521,000 after purchasing an additional 877,076 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the third quarter worth approximately $16,395,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 17.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,044,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,413,000 after purchasing an additional 462,380 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Total during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,809,000. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TOT. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Total from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Total in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen cut Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Shares of Total stock opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. Total Se has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $50.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.55, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $33.14 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.9583 per share. This is a positive change from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. Total’s payout ratio is currently 52.74%.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

