Venturi Wealth Management LLC Invests $319,000 in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 66,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of EZCORP as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 5.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 18,541 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in EZCORP in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in EZCORP by 70.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in EZCORP by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 259,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 42,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP stock opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.75. EZCORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17. The company has a market cap of $256.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.62.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $166.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.14 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

EZPW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of EZCORP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

