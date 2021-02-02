Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 444 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Clorox by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in The Clorox by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox by 167.1% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in The Clorox by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,084.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,033.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $83,788,060.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,341 shares in the company, valued at $58,938,073.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 487,958 shares of company stock valued at $98,873,269. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $210.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.74. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $154.88 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.65.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

