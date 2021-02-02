Venture Visionary Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,777 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDJ. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 270.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the third quarter worth about $84,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

BDJ stock opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $9.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

