Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 527.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.62.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $124.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $131.97. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.76.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,151,808.00. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $9,815,624.00. Insiders sold a total of 204,988 shares of company stock valued at $23,022,100 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

