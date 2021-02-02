Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $250,000 in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DG shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.58.

Dollar General stock opened at $192.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The company has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

