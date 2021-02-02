Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,753 Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 33,016 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 535,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,207,000 after acquiring an additional 63,245 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $3,280,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 116,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $87.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.71 and a 200 day moving average of $87.93. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

