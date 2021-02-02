Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 35,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 278.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000.

BATS:IDV opened at $29.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average is $27.35. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

