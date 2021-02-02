Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PHO opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.78. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $49.70.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

