Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,070,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total transaction of $1,327,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,782.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.11, for a total transaction of $786,763.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,666.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,901 shares of company stock worth $12,101,044. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV opened at $282.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 132.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $313.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $279.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.91.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.08.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

