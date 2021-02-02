VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Up 21.5%

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s stock price traded up 21.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.06 and last traded at $3.96. 29,014,746 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 243% from the average session volume of 8,464,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VBI Vaccines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. VBI Vaccines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $958.53 million, a P/E ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,837.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.69%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 35.6% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 74,900.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 51.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 403,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 52.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

