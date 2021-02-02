Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) is Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s 5th Largest Position

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,196 shares during the quarter. Varonis Systems comprises about 1.9% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 1.05% of Varonis Systems worth $54,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 790.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total value of $937,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 163,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,902,346.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gili Iohan sold 7,143 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,198 shares of company stock worth $2,679,949 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $181.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.08. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $189.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRNS shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $125.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.65.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

