Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the December 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNDW. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDW opened at $81.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $82.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.87 and its 200-day moving average is $81.89.

