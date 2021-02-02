Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 606.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,402 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $153,279,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $165,025,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $85,708,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $3.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.88. The company had a trading volume of 188,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,960,454. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.20. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $202.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

