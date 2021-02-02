Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,292,000 after purchasing an additional 569,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,497,000 after buying an additional 775,040 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,855,000 after buying an additional 1,183,197 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,119,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,217,000 after buying an additional 122,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $596,934,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO opened at $345.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $354.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $344.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.29.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.