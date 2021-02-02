Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period.

VTIP stock opened at $51.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $46.38 and a 52 week high of $51.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.96.

