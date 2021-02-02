Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the December 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VONE opened at $176.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.09. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $99.51 and a 1 year high of $181.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VONE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,705 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,628.8% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 28,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $793,000.

