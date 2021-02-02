Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.1% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 98.4% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VOT stock traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.95. 4,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,358. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.57. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $106.07 and a 1-year high of $221.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.