Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Acquired by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 4.0% of RHS Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period.

VGLT traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,711. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $109.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.08.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

