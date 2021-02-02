Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 80,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,539,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 705.6% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 38,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 33,432 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $176.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.95. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $100.90 and a 1-year high of $181.42.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

