Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 771,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 7.8% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $74,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,346,000 after buying an additional 28,822 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 83,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,287,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042,563 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 130,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after purchasing an additional 12,074 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.21. 130,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,858,860. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.44. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.82 and a 1 year high of $97.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.