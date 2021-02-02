Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9,017.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,051,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,943,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886,502 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,287,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042,563 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,788,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,569 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,787,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,798,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,283,000 after purchasing an additional 638,064 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $96.21. 139,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,858,860. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $78.82 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.44.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

