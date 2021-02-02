Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,656,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,897,000 after acquiring an additional 752,932 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,908,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,628,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,812,000 after acquiring an additional 373,920 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,442,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,093,000 after acquiring an additional 352,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,773,000 after acquiring an additional 185,562 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $91.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $96.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.26.

See Also: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.