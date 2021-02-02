Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stock Position Lowered by Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 5.1% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 48,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,459,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VHT traded up $2.69 on Tuesday, reaching $233.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,456. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.46. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $138.11 and a 12-month high of $237.28.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

