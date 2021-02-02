Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s 7th Largest Position

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136,198 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 4.8% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $26,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.66. 157,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,316,227. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.59.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

