Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $2.49 on Tuesday, reaching $141.06. 58,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,229. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.44 and a 200-day moving average of $133.19. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

