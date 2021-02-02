Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $5,660,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 21,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VDC opened at $167.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $120.70 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.24.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

