VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,607 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIZD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF in the third quarter worth $125,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.78. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $17.19.

