Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $301.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $254.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $265.93.

NYSE:MTN opened at $261.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $275.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.78. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $300.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $131.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $29,536,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 26.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 599,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,317,000 after acquiring an additional 126,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,356,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,189,000 after acquiring an additional 77,534 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 692.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after acquiring an additional 42,660 shares during the period. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,398,000.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

