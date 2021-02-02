V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) – Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of V.F. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $1.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.31. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Get V.F. alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VFC. Cowen upped their target price on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.94.

VFC opened at $78.62 on Monday. V.F. has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -604.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.47 and a 200-day moving average of $75.05.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.13%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $4,190,599.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,741,043.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $4,969,714.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,969,237.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.