USA Financial Portformulas Corp Sells 3,245 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp trimmed its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 95,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 209,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 19,905 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 49,870 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $34.34. 94,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,005,419. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average of $36.17. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

CAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

