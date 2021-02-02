USA Financial Portformulas Corp Sells 3,186 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp decreased its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in JD.com were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in JD.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,833,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $688,544,000 after purchasing an additional 262,068 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in JD.com by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,039,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $546,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201,988 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in JD.com by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,131,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $475,847,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in JD.com by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,613,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $435,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,301 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its position in JD.com by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,450,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $345,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,204,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $101.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.12 and a 200 day moving average of $79.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

