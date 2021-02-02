USA Financial Portformulas Corp Sells 1,664 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lowered its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises 1.8% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,572,000 after buying an additional 258,375 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,255,000 after buying an additional 17,305 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 546,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,746,000 after buying an additional 45,580 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,788,000 after buying an additional 37,161 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,919,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 5,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $2,572,740.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,978,874.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 2,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.08, for a total transaction of $986,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,133 shares of company stock valued at $42,121,397. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.40.

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $16.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $508.82. 13,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $490.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.41. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $516.86.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

