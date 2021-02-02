USA Financial Portformulas Corp Raises Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 79,957.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,357,000 after buying an additional 215,193 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 981,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,633,000 after buying an additional 567,088 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 285.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 804,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,946,000 after buying an additional 595,827 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 994.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 743,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,942,000 after buying an additional 675,719 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 502,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,759,000 after buying an additional 354,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Qorvo from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Qorvo from $144.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.86.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,706,562.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP James L. Klein sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $425,779.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,465 shares in the company, valued at $6,573,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,437 shares of company stock worth $1,598,857 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO stock traded down $5.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.89. The stock had a trading volume of 32,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,152. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.57 and its 200-day moving average is $143.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $191.82.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

