USA Financial Portformulas Corp Invests $3.08 Million in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,000. Caterpillar makes up approximately 2.4% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 140,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,915,000 after purchasing an additional 21,835 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 3,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 2,500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $411,900.00. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,346 shares of company stock worth $3,187,318 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded up $6.73 on Tuesday, reaching $191.45. 143,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,373,715. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.47. The firm has a market cap of $104.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $200.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.