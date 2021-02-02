USA Financial Portformulas Corp Invests $1.13 Million in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $204,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 23,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 132,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corning during the third quarter worth $1,818,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

In related news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,727.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $123,883.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,946 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,293. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $36.23. The stock had a trading volume of 100,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,150. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average of $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $38.84.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.