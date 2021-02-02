USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth $27,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 75.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth $41,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $244.28. 28,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,918,823. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.95 and its 200 day moving average is $219.04. The stock has a market cap of $173.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $248.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.80.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

