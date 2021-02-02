USA Financial Portformulas Corp Boosts Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 39,040.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Cintas by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $6.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $332.40. 6,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,439. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $369.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.25.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 43.28%.

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.