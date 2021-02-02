US Solar Fund Plc (USFP.L) (LON:USFP) Shares Down 2.8%

US Solar Fund Plc (USFP.L) (LON:USFP)’s share price traded down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 77 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 77 ($1.01). 39,795 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 100,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.25 ($1.04).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 79.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 77.51.

US Solar Fund Plc (USFP.L) Company Profile (LON:USFP)

US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.

