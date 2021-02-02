US Capital Advisors Downgrades Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) to Hold

US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

CRK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comstock Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $7.60 price objective on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Comstock Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Truist downgraded Comstock Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.01.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.62. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $178.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.00 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 355.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth about $55,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 19.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 50.0% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

