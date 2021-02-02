Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) and MedAmerica Properties (OTCMKTS:BRST) Financial Analysis

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) and MedAmerica Properties (OTCMKTS:BRST) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Urban Edge Properties and MedAmerica Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban Edge Properties 22.96% 7.66% 2.54% MedAmerica Properties N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Urban Edge Properties and MedAmerica Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban Edge Properties 1 1 2 0 2.25 MedAmerica Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Urban Edge Properties currently has a consensus price target of $12.65, suggesting a potential downside of 9.84%. Given Urban Edge Properties’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Urban Edge Properties is more favorable than MedAmerica Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.3% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of MedAmerica Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Urban Edge Properties has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MedAmerica Properties has a beta of -0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 180% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Urban Edge Properties and MedAmerica Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban Edge Properties $387.65 million 4.22 $109.52 million $1.16 12.09 MedAmerica Properties $7.24 million 0.43 -$1.89 million N/A N/A

Urban Edge Properties has higher revenue and earnings than MedAmerica Properties.

Summary

Urban Edge Properties beats MedAmerica Properties on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

About MedAmerica Properties

Broad Street Realty, Inc., an integrated real estate company, owns, operates, develops, and redevelops primarily grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the Mid-Atlantic and Denver, Colorado markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company had real estate assets of $173.5 million, gross, in ten real estate properties. In addition, the company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for its own portfolio and third-party office, industrial and retail operators and tenants. The company provide real estate management services for owners of properties, representing a series of daily performance obligations delivered over time. Broad Street Realty, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is based in Bethesda, Bethesda.

