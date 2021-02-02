uPlexa (UPX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6,826.00

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, uPlexa has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. One uPlexa coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. uPlexa has a market cap of $587,020.00 and approximately $6,826.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa Profile

uPlexa is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,576,873,601 coins. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars.

