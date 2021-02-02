Unum Group (UNM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of UNM opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27.

Get Unum Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

UNM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Unum Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.