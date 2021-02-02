United States Steel (NYSE:X) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of United States Steel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Cfra raised shares of United States Steel from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. United States Steel has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.63.

X stock opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.76. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.39.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United States Steel will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in X. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,340,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,882 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,168,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 579,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 270,525 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 877,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 233,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

