United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Increased to $265.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $255.00 to $265.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded United Rentals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $189.11.

NYSE:URI opened at $253.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.41. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $267.59.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,879 shares of company stock worth $6,943,743 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,347.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,122,000 after buying an additional 934,233 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $187,334,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $33,904,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 110.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 296,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,825,000 after buying an additional 155,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 14.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,323,000 after buying an additional 151,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

