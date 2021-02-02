United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $266.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.02% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “United Rentals’ fourth-quarter 2020 earnings and revenues topped the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.8% and 4.9%. Despite unprecedented challenges, results for the fourth quarter exceeded expectations, given stronger rental volume and used equipment sales. Fleet productivity improved 420 basis points (bps) sequentially, depicting better fleet absorption. Its 2021 guidance indicates a return to positive equipment rental growth and fleet productivity beginning in second-quarter 2021 supported by improving customer sentiment & used equipment demand, along with persistent share growth opportunities for certain nonresidential verticals including power, healthcare, distribution, and technology. Shares of United Rentals have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, slowdown in upstream oil and gas operations are risks.”

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.89.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $253.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. United Rentals has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $267.59. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total value of $4,744,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at $25,245,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,879 shares of company stock worth $6,943,743. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 404.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Rentals (URI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.