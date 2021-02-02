United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $197.22.

Several brokerages have weighed in on URI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on United Rentals from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,743. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URI. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 834.1% during the 3rd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 24,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 22,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI traded up $4.32 on Tuesday, hitting $257.60. 14,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $267.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.41.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

