United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Receives $50.05 Average Price Target from Analysts

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.05.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on United Airlines from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen upgraded United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines stock opened at $39.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $82.72.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $119,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Oscar Munoz sold 115,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $4,636,734.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 135,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,461,091.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,403 shares of company stock worth $8,247,291 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.