UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Upgraded to “Buy” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UNCFF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UniCredit from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniCredit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of UniCredit from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded UniCredit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. UniCredit currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Get UniCredit alerts:

UNCFF opened at $9.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.29.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.