Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.06

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.06 and traded as high as $5.62. Unico American shares last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 875 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $29.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.06.

Get Unico American alerts:

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported ($3.38) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.26 million for the quarter. Unico American had a negative return on equity of 43.40% and a negative net margin of 68.36%.

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company's commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Unico American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unico American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.